Keeping the black dog at bay

Betty Lowis says those who suffer from depression are not alone, even if they may feel like it sometimes. Photo: File

Depression. They say we can all suffer from it during our lifetime. Some more than others.

It began for me when I was a child, but I did not know what that horrible feeling I had was back then.

I assumed everyone felt the same.

When I was fifteen, someone eight years my senior, who had befriended me and was my support from when I was about six years old, was killed.

I grieved that loss alone and depression haunted me.

I suffered depression until I left home at eighteen.

It was then I noticed the difference. I felt happy, optimistic and lost that horrible feeling. I began to enjoy my new life.

Depression is often misunderstood. Some associate it with insanity. It does not have anything to do with that.

A lot of very intelligent people sometimes suffer from the illness. It can strike anyone, any time.

Depression is a lonely illness, as no one can see it. Most suffer alone because they feel ashamed to tell anyone.

There is so much stigma attached to the problem.

These days there is a lot of help available for sufferers if they need it.

I have found ways to deal with it, it may not work for everyone. If I keep my mind busy there is no room for morbid thoughts.

So volunteering over the years at a lot of places and being on committees and such has been a big help.

I no longer volunteer, but I have found other ways of filling the large hole in my life that was left by that.

I have trained myself to be thankful for all the blessings and wonderful things in my life.

I consider myself fortunate when so many people have less.

I try not to let negative thoughts take over. Sad times from the past can sometimes overwhelm me, but all I really have is today.

Tomorrow will be the start of the rest of my life for however long that may be.

To all those who may suffer from some degree of depression, there are those who love you out there.

You are not really alone, even if it may feel that way.

There are more of us suffering than we may know about.

Betty Lowis, Kepnock