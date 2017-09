THE Port of Bundaberg and the Great Barrier Reef will be better protected after the State Government announced a $36 million investment in ship tracking technology.

Ports Minister Mark Bailey said the new software would use state-of-the-art real-time tracking tools to identify, monitor and interact with ships transiting through the reef and ports around the state.

The system will receive information from radar, CCTV, meteorological sensors and automatic identification system signals.