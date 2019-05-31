Keeping our focus on the news that matters to you

IT'S a balancing act when it comes to giving the right mix of news for the community.

There are days when our news will be harder - days when crime, court and crashes dominate the headlines. These are days when critics will say we're too negative.

Then there are the days when we might talk about local identities or lists of good places to grab hot chips or a coffee, and those days can sometimes be labelled as "slow news days".

But the news is, and always will be, a mixed bag whether it's the weather, our great columnists or info on what's on at the Gin Gin Show.

As a paper, it's our job to report - to provide an account of what is happening in our community - for better or worse.

Papers become a piece of history and with them we can look back and reflect.

In the present, we can see them as a snapshot of our region and think about what we need to improve, what we need to stop doing, what we need to keep doing and what makes us who we are.

Bundaberg's population is nearing 100,000 people. Our readership spans not just Bundaberg but further afield, near our northern and southern neighbours.

Each of those potential readers has a different interest - whether it's gardening, politics, coffee, crime, council news or photos of pets. The topics are endless.

That's why we work hard to bring a mix of stories to the table. They may not all be to every reader's liking, but we do our best to reach as many areas of the community as we can and sometimes that's where you, our valued and treasured readers, come in.

We love it when members of the community reach out to tell us what they want to read about or tell us their story.

Remember you can do this any time with our Your Story section on our website - you can even submit and image with your write-up and as long as it is suitable for publication, we'll run it online and or in the paper.

Send us an email anytime with your feedback at editorial@news-mail.com.au.