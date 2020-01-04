Keeping kids busy during summer

BUNDABERG is full of family-friendly activities, designed for kids to get creative and take advantage of the warmer climate these school holidays.

BUCCA RETREAT

Bring the whole family along for a day out on the lake on January 9 or 11.

Pay $10 for an hour-long session on the slide, $5 for fishing, $5 for canoe hire and $2 for lifejacket hire, or set up a relaxing picnic for no entry costs.

The Bucca Retreat can be found on Kleidons Rd.

Bookings can be made by calling 0429 778 875.

OUTDOOR ART ROOM

From January 7 to 25, there will be an outdoor art room set up in the Bourbong St pavilion, from 10am to 1pm.

Bring the kids along to the free event where they can play with art and create their own masterpiece.

For more information, contact the Bundaberg Regional Gallery on 4130 4750.

LASER SKIRMISH

Play the ultimate live gaming experience on bush, urban, indoor or inflatable battle fields with Wide Bay Laser Skirmish.

To make a booking or access additional information, call 0409 627 398.

CREATIVE CLASSES

Make your own pottery octopus, nature mobile, weaving or botanical owl in a series of creative classes for kids from ages five to 16.

Classes are $25 per child.

Call Artisans 4670 on 0423 879 434 to book a class.

GUIDED FARM TOUR

Head along to Splitters Farm for an hour-long guided tour, meet the animals and enjoy a picnic lunch.

Adults are $18, children are $12 and kids under two are $5.

Secure your spot by calling 0438 246 318.

READING CLUB

Join the summer reading club at the library and escape on a new and exciting adventure inside each novel you choose on January 15, from 10am.

To secure a spot, phone 4130 4140.

COOKING CLASS

Let the kids cook dinner tonight with the skills they learn from an educational cooking class.

Recommended for children aged eight to 12, the class will teach participants how to make their own pizza base, select ingredients that suit the flavours, before placing toppings on and baking pizzas for lunch.

A professional chef will conduct the class at HSG At The Gardens, from 10am on January 10.

The class costs $25 per child and can be booked by calling 4303-7711.

ACROBATIC ACTIVITIES

Children aged between five and 12-years-old can have fun and keep fit at a morning workshop full of acrobatic and antigravity activities.

Hosted by the Aerial Arts Academy at 87 Targo St, the session will run from 9am to 11.30am.

Register at https://bit.ly/2SQWjQf.

EDIBLE CRAFT

Create an Australia Day themed scene in a cup at a free activity for children aged four and older.

The class runs from 10am to 11am at the Bundaberg Library on Woondooma St, on January 21.

Book a spot by calling 4130 4140.

NORVILLE PARK POOL

After a new water slide, splash zone, tipping bucket zone and shade structures were installed, the Norville Park Swimming Pool is a great place to cool down this Summer.

Open seven days a week, the pool is at 148 Enterprise St.

Entry is $4.50 per adult, $3.50 per child and free for children under three.