Keeping it clean and green at CQU

CQU Academic pathways officer Kayla Beazley-Leonard doing her part to make the world a cleaner place.

Bundaberg CQUniversity staff and students got their hands dirty yesterday cleaning up the bushland in front of the campus.

While many students were in lectures and were unable to attend CQU staff made up for it with their determination.

All 16 campuses across the nation hold a Clean Up Australia event annually and this is the second time the Bundaberg campus has cleaned up along Childers Highway.

Campus administration & growth officer Lewis McKee said they were pleasantly surprised by how little rubbish there was compared to last year.

Whether it was the introduction of the containers for change or more awareness on littering he said it was positive either way.

"Our premises is right on the entrance into town so we feel like as custodians of the land that we are on we should be picking up rubbish that's here as well," Mr McKee said.

"Being the entrance into town we also want to make sure it looks clean and tidy.

"We hope to do more of these sorts of initiatives to engage with the community."

Senior lecturer Maria O'Reilly said she had enjoyed getting involved and reminding people to be mindful of their litter.

"As a university, we want to be engaged with the community and this is an important community contribution," Ms O'Reilly said. "It has been interesting too, I found a very deteriorated piece of rug."