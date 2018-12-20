Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOLIDAY FUN: Georgia and Michaela Green and six-year-old Louie Thompson at Gladstone Ice Skating's rink at Kirkwood yesterday.
HOLIDAY FUN: Georgia and Michaela Green and six-year-old Louie Thompson at Gladstone Ice Skating's rink at Kirkwood yesterday. Mike Richards GLA191218ICEK
News

Keeping cool on ice skating rink

20th Dec 2018 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE young and old are strapping on skates to have the rare experience of enjoying a real ice rink in Gladstone.

AN ice skating rink opened at Kirkwood this week and will remain until January 25.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

For those new to the sport penguin skate aids are available to help provide balance.

Tickets are $16 for under 18s, $20 for adults or $130 for a full season pass which includes one visit a day.

For more information visit Gladstone Ice Skating's Facebook page or call 0412344941.

gladstone ice skating whatson
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Which schools made the naughty list this year

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which schools made the naughty list this year

    Education THE naughtiest state school students in the Bundaberg region have been exposed with disciplinary report cards revealing who got an F for behaviour.

    Midnight express: Bundy shops extend Xmas trading hours

    premium_icon Midnight express: Bundy shops extend Xmas trading hours

    Business Five days left to finalise your last-minute stocking-fillers

    Pitt keeps face amid latest Nationals scandal

    premium_icon Pitt keeps face amid latest Nationals scandal

    Politics The "sugar baby” scandal is the latest to rock the Nationals Party

    Rise in suspected deadly jellyfish stings on Fraser Island

    Rise in suspected deadly jellyfish stings on Fraser Island

    Environment Child taken to hospital after suspected irukandji jellyfish sting

    Local Partners