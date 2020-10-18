Keeping Childers cool with $100k election promise

INCUMBENT Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is set to splash the cash in Childers if the LNP wins the upcoming state election.

He’s committed $100,000 towards a water play area at the local swimming pool.

Mr Bennett said he was in talks with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor to develop a zero-depth splash-pad in Childers.

“I know how important the local swimming pool is to this community which is why I pushed so hard for the upgrades in the first place,” he said.

“The play area will provide a wonderful, safe area for families to visit with their kids, without having to travel into Bundaberg to make use of the zero-depth facility here at the Norville Swimming Pool.

“We are a water loving region here in the Burnett and with summer approaching, I know mums, dads, children and grandparents will all be looking for ways to cool off.”

He said a zero-depth water play area or “splash-pad” would provide a safe and welcoming environment for people of all ages.

“I look forward to working with the community and the Bundaberg Regional Council to develop a detailed plan for the water play area into the future,” he said.

