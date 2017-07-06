26°
Keep your paint out of landfill - for free

6th Jul 2017 12:14 PM
RECYCLE AND REUSE: Bundaberg Regional Council waste and recycling co-ordinator Kerry Dalton, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Councillor Scott Rowleson at today's launch of the Paintback facility.
RECYCLE AND REUSE: Bundaberg Regional Council waste and recycling co-ordinator Kerry Dalton, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Councillor Scott Rowleson at today's launch of the Paintback facility.

BUNDABERG Regional Council is offering a free program to keep millions of litres of unwanted paint from polluting landfill or being illegally dumped.

The University Dr waste management facility is now a Paintback collection point, accepting unwanted paint and packaging from both trade and DIY painters.

The steel and plastic packaging will be recycled, the solvent paint can be used to replace fossil fuels in energy consumption and the water in latex paint can be used in industrial processes.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the unique scheme was funded by a 15c/L levy added to the wholesale price of the major architectural and decorative paint brands, so people can drop off their unwanted paint for no additional charge.

"I am confident that there will be a great response to this service because we know people are looking for a better way to dispose of paint that they don't need or may be sitting unused in their shed,” he said.

"Australians buy more than 100 million litres of paint each year but around 5% of it ends up as waste, making paint and its packaging one of the biggest sources of liquid waste into landfill.”

Paintback was launched by the paint industry in May last year with the endorsement of federal, state and territory governments. It is one of the first schemes of its kind in the world. About 100 paint-specific collection points will be established around Australia over the first two years.

"We aim to offer a collection service to 85% of the population within five years and to keep more than 45,000,000kg of paint out of landfill over that period,” Paintback CEO Karen Gomez said.

"Paintback aims to maximise the inherent value in the waste resources it diverts from landfill.”

Waste and Recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said the initiative was brought to the region in response to requests from the community.

"During recent months I have been approached by members of the community including contractors and DIYers who have asked whether such a program for disposing of paint exists,” Cr Rowleson.

"I'm pleased to say that not only does such a program exist but we've managed to secure this free service for the Bundaberg region.”

Participating companies include Dulux, Taubmans, Haymes, Resene, Wattyl, Rust-Oleum and Krylser and account for more than 95% of all architectural and decorative paint sold in Australia.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg regional council paint paintback waste

