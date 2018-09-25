Keep your kids busy these holidays with NERF fun

HOLIDAY FUN: Maxwell and Abbygale Lee with their Blasters at Hinkler Central.

HOLIDAY FUN: Maxwell and Abbygale Lee with their Blasters at Hinkler Central. Mike Knott BUN250918HOLIDAY3

HINKLER Central is thrilled to be teaming up with Hasbro these school holidays to bring the NERF HQ Immersive to Bundaberg - an exciting activity free for all children.

Children will be able to improve their NERF skills with specialised activities focusing on distance, speed, accuracy and precision, while also enjoying a lively day out.

Hinkler Central Marketing Manager, Renee Pukallus, said that the NERF HQ Immersive Zone was the perfect activity for children of all ages. "The happiness of our Hinkler Central community is a top priority and we are excited to be able to provide such an entertaining school holiday activity for all our Hinkler Central families.”

The NERF HQ Immersive Zone is open from 11am - 2pm daily, now until Saturday, October 6 and is located outside Kmart.

To keep up to date with other exciting announcements and in-Centre events throughout the school holidays visit www.hinklercentral.com.au, or alternatively, connect with Hinkler Central on Facebook and Instagram.

Located on the southern edge of the CBD, Hinkler Central is Bundaberg's premium shopping destination. It features discount department store Kmart, supermarkets Woolworths and Coles, as well as over 60 speciality stores.