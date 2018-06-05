'Keep your kids away': Toowoomba mum's flu warning

KEEP AWAY: Toowoomba mother Emma Robinson has warned other parents to keep their sick children at home, after her daughter Arli caught croup from daycare.

EMMA Robinson was considering taking her daughter Arli to the emergency department when the six-month-old came down with a serious case of croup.

The Rangeville mum has called on parents to keep their sick children away from daycare, after Arli contracted the infection from another child who was unwell last week.

"She's only just started daycare and before that we had a mother's group and if anyone's unwell, they stay away," she said.

"I guess starting daycare was unfortunately the nail in the coffin (for illness).

"Someone had a very unwell child that they brought into daycare (last week) and I remember thinking it wasn't going to end well, and it didn't."

Mrs Robinson called the House Call Doctor on Saturday after Arli started coughing and by Monday the flu had turned into vomiting, fevers and runny noses.

While her newborn is on the mend, Mrs Robinson said it was a reminder to all parents with sick children.

"It's a message to mums - please keep your sick kids away from daycare," she said.

"The coughing has calmed down and she's just got the crackled breathing and a runny nose."

House Call Doctor's state manager Keith Jennings said the organisation had noticed an uptake in the number of patients displaying flu-like symptons.

But statistics from the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service have revealed just 188 flu cases were presented to EDs this year, down from 1273 during the same period last year.