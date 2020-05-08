Keep your distance at the beach this weekend

IMPORTANT NOTE

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions easing, if you are at the beach, please maintain social distancing guidelines and avoid group gatherings unless part of the same household.

WEATHER

This weekend is shaping up to be a relatively good one with respects to the weather, with those strong winds set to ease (for a few days anyway) and the temperatures set to remain quite mild as well with just the chance of a scattered shower about today and tomorrow.

This morning’s winds will be from the S/SE to E/SE at 10 to 15 knots before they ease back to around only 10 knots by this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning will then deliver E/SE winds at round 10 knots before they then swing more from the N/NE at only 5 to 10 knots through the afternoon.

These mostly northerly winds will then remain for Sunday, with light (5 to 10 knots) W/SW winds early that will then turn more from the N/NW to N/NE through the day but still only at around 5 to 10 knots.

A stronger southerly wind change will then arrive through Sunday night and into Monday if the forecast stays true.

SWIMMING

Despite the air temperature getting a little cooler, the water temperature is still very nice and certainly enjoyable for those keen to have a swim and with the forecast looking like it is, we should be set for some nice swimming conditions over the weekend as well.

With the winds easing, the ocean conditions will improve over the coming days and even throughout today as well, with the choppy conditions on those open beaches set to settle down markedly by tomorrow.

For today and again tomorrow morning, the better beaches for swimmers will likely be Hervey Bay, Agnes Water, Nielson Park and More Park Beaches, however by tomorrow afternoon and into Sunday, beaches such as Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads will be slightly better when the wind turns more northerly.

The best time for a swim will almost certainly be from early morning through to around late morning/noon.

If you are going for a swim, please be cautious and don’t forget to check with the lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please try to swim only at patrolled beaches and only during patrol times – if we can’t see you, we can’t save you!

BEACH PATROLS

• NOTE: Surf lifesaving operations continue to operate in surveillance mode until further notice. Lifeguards will be on some beaches, and will continue to operate proactively, however there will be no flagged areas.

• Today and weekdays: Nil

• Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am to 5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

SURFING

Local boardriders have once again been able to find plenty of fun-sized waves during this past week, with the small conditions early in the week giving rise to a welcome increase in wave heights yesterday.

Looking ahead, it is likely that more fun-sized and clean waves should be found through today and probably more so through this morning, before the size starts to drop away across the weekend.

However, the early mornings should still provide more small, clean waves over the weekend, before another increase in swell size arrives through Monday and into Tuesday.

Nielson Park, Agnes Water, Mon Repos and Moore Park Beach will likely be the better options today and tomorrow, but Kellys Beach and even Elliott Heads may also be worth a look by Sunday morning. Good luck.

EVENTS

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums out there for Sunday!