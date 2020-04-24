Keep state borders closed: Lockyer Chamber of Commerce

OPEN DOORS: Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Paul Emmerson said shutting the Lockyer Valley’s borders would be impractical.

STATE borders need to remain closed for now - but it would be "impractical" to close borders to the region, according to Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Paul Emmerson.

Now officially virus-free, the Lockyer Valley is on its way to returning to normal.

Mr Emmerson said he was optimistic and could see business owners were starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel, as some restrictions had loosened.

"We can see there is going to be a way out so we can get on with things," Mr Emmerson said.

There have been no new coronavirus cases in the West Moreton region since April 1, and the Lockyer Valley's only diagnosed patient has since recovered from the illness.

Statewide, the number of cases has been growing at a decreasing rate with only two new cases yesterday.

Mr Emmerson said it was important borders into the state remained closed but said, even if it were possible to close off the Lockyer Valley, it was not realistic.

"We just need to shut the state borders and get our manufacturing going and away we go," he said.

"We are too dependant on everybody else and vice versa to close the Lockyer Valley to other regions."

He said it would be impractical to close the region's borders.

"We would soon run out of food and fuel and all sorts of things we need," he said.

He said the virus had been hard on businesses, with many having to close down, such as pubs and restaurants, and others losing business despite remaining open.

"There have been highs and lows, with some businesses shut or not able to trade, which is disappointing for them," he said.

"But March figures show there has been huge retail sales in some sectors and other sectors are plugging along."