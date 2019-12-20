Keep it green: RTA says Bundy tenants should maintain gardens

The RTA says Bundaberg residents should be maintaining their gardens in line with tenancy agreements.

THE Rental Tenancies Authority has stated Bundaberg tenants should be looking after their lawns and gardens as Bundy was not on water restrictions, but that things would change if water restrictions were imposed.

This followed community interest in a Facebook post about the maintenance of rental gardens.

The post reportedly quoted a section of a newsletter issued to the Bundaberg community from a real estate agency, requesting tenants to keep watering their lawns and gardens as Bundaberg was not on water restrictions.

This gathered a mixed response from the community, some arguing it wasn’t a difficult task while others said it was impractical to be using so much water on lawns and gardens during a drought.

A spokeswoman for the RTA said any arrangements about maintenance of gardens should be included in the special terms of a tenancy agreement, which should be discussed prior to signing.

While fair wear and tear were excepted, the spokeswoman said if water restrictions were not in place the property should be kept in the same condition as when a tenant entered it.

“Under the act, tenants must leave the premises and any inclusions, as far as possible, in the same condition they were in at the start of the tenancy, fair wear and tear excepted,” the spokeswomen said.

“This includes returning the lawns and gardens to the standard they were at when the entry condition report was signed.”

However things change if Bundy gets water restrictions.

“Local council water restrictions should be considered during and at the end of a tenancy and tenants may not be held responsible if lawns, trees or other plants die because they comply with local laws,” the spokeswoman said.

“A property owner/manager could not force a tenant to maintain the lawns and gardens if the tenant could be subjected to an infringement notice by doing so.”

The spokeswoman advised that if there was no agreement about the lawns and gardens in place, and there was a disagreement between a tenant and owner, the matter could be referred to the RTA.

“If there is no special term and there is a disagreement between the parties, then the RTA’s free dispute resolution service may be able to help,” the spokeswoman said.

“The matter may also be referred to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) to decide what is reasonable under the circumstances.”