Keep cool as the mercury rises in the Rum City

COOLING OFF: Tyson Candy chills out with an ice cream. Jennifer Candy

SUMMER may be over but the mercury is still climbing higher and as it does parts of the state will see heatwave conditions from Monday and it doesn't look like the Rum City will cool down until Thursday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Gray said the severe heatwave conditions were to the west to north west of Bundaberg and urged the community not to be complacent.

A heatwave is defined by three or more days of temperatures above the average.

The average temperature for March is 29.2 degrees.

The mercury is forecast to reach 34 degrees tomorrow and Wednesday.

The highest temperature recorded this year was 36.2 degrees on February 21 and the highest on record was 38.5 degrees on March 6, 2017.

The minimums are also sitting higher than normal for this time of the year, giving no reprieve from the heat.

The average minimum for March is 20.1 degrees - this week will see the minimum 2 degrees higher with a forecast of 22 degrees.

Mr Gray said with the higher than average temperatures sticking around it was important to keep a close eye on family and friends, especially the young, ill or elderly.

He said it may start to cool down on the weekend when the averages should return.

For those praying for rain, don't hold your breath.

There is only a slight chance of isolated showers predicted for Thursday.

The best thing to do it use common sense and stay in the shade, drink lots of water or enjoy an ice cream like Bundaberg's Tyson Candy did at the weekend.