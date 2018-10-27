Keep an eye out for armed larrikins at the rodeo

Nick from M4A1 Gel Ball Blaster is selling high powered toys at the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft.

Nick from M4A1 Gel Ball Blaster is selling high powered toys at the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft. Michael Nolan

IF YOU see excited men running around the Warwick Rodeo with what looks like high-powered rifles don't be too alarmed.

Chances are they'll have toy guns sold at M4A1 Gel Ball Blasters' trade stall.

The toys work much like a traditional skirmish rifle, but instead of firing high-powered paint balls, they fire re-hydrated gel pellets.

M4A1 Gel Ball Blasters salesman Nick said they were a bit of fun.

"Realistically they are designed for shooting at each other," he said.

"They are not designed to hurt, they do sting a little bit if you are too close, but it's all about fun."

The toys use a battery-powered air compressor to launch the small gel balls about 25-30m. They were cleared for sale in Australia six months ago.

"They are going to kill the paint ball industry because you don't need a licence and the ammunition is cheap, it's only $10 for 20,000 pellets," Nick said

Unlike paint ball rifles, the gel blasters look like real weapons and are much smaller as they don't require large, pressurised gas cannisters to drive the firing mechanism.

Nick said they were a hit at country shows and rodeos.

"I'd say on Saturday night there'll be a whole skirmish going on out the back, everybody will be shooting at each other," he said.

"They are 100 per cent legal in Queensland, though it is an offence to shoot unwilling people."