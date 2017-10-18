24°
Keep an eye out for animal baiting

Pet Insurance Australia are urging pet owners to stay vigilant when it comes to dog baiting.
Pet Insurance Australia are urging pet owners to stay vigilant when it comes to dog baiting.

PET owners are being urged to be vigilant in regard to the recent increase in baiting attempts.

The warning comes from Pet Insurance Australia, who says there were close to 5,000 poisoning cases last year.

"The RSPCA has noted a spike in baiting attempts so pet owners need to be aware of the risks and take steps to ensure their beloved pets are safe,” spokeswoman Nadia Crighton said.

"Poisoning can range from human medication, to rat poison, flowers and everything between, so it would depend on the circumstances surrounding the nature of the poisoning and if it was done on purpose or not.”

Symptoms of poisoning can include vomiting, rapid breathing, pale gums and seizures.

"If you do suspect poisoning, immediate veterinary treatment is needed,” Ms Crighton said.

