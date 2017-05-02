Keep a check on your pet in winter weather

Keep your pet rugged up in the cooler weather.

AS THE cold weather quickly takes over, owners are urged to be diligent with pet winter pains.

Pet Insurance Australia's Nadia Crighton said animals felt the cold, particularly short-coated breeds, puppies and kittens, plus ageing pets.

Ms Crighton said once the weather started to become cooler, it's a good idea to have a plan to keep pets comfortable.

"Moving kennels into the sun, and cat beds into light-drenched windows can help keep your pet warm when you are not at home,” she said.

"For older dogs, consider using coats at night and if your pet predominantly lives outside, consider bringing them into a laundry or protected area.”

May pets can also start to show signs of arthritis was the weather cools.

Symptoms include licking joints, pacing, groaning when lying down or getting up, joint stiffness, yelping when jumping or running, a reluctance to get up and unusual walking.

If you notice any of these symptoms or you are concerned about your pet's mobility, contact your vet.