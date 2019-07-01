Keen to impress the home crowd at the Confraternity Carnival

"WE WANT to show them that we've been working hard and we're ready to play.”

Shalom College netball player Charlotte Boge and her teammates know the pressure will be on them when they play at home this week.

But the girls are ready for the challenge.

The side will compete in Division 1 and 2 in the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball that will be held at Shalom College and the Multiplex.

The team will play Matthew Flinders at Shalom College, with the girls playing in front of a crowd full of support for them.

"It's kind of a bit surreal,” Shalom defender Taylor Pearson said.

"We've been training pretty hard for two terms.

"We've been really pushing ourselves to get to that level.”

The girls have also been playing with and against each other in the Bundaberg Netball Association Division 1 competition.

"It is a bit weird (playing each other) but we get used to it,” Charlotte said.

"I feel like having that every week prepares us for this.”

Charlotte said the girls had what it took to do well in front of what would be pressure to perform in front of a home crowd.

"A lot of supporters from Bundaberg will be coming to watch us,” she said.

"The team is very similar to last year, we've got the experience that will back us in to do well.”

The side last year claimed Division 3 at the tournament.

Zoe Hess agreed with her teammate and said the side could surprise the others.

"We're expecting to do pretty well,” she said.

"We're in a tough division with some tough teams but hopefully we can win a couple of games and have fun.

"A couple of us have been in the team before and it is good to go away but I think it will be good having it in our home town for once.”

The tournament for the girls starts today.