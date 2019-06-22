Keen to bounce back into state basketball

MOVING FORWARD: Kylie Giles shows great basketball skills for Bundaberg in a recent game. Hopefully the Bears, her side, will be playing in the state league next year.

BUNDABERG could be back in the state's premier basketball competition, the QBL, next year if everything goes to plan.

Bundaberg Basketball is in the early stages of getting the Bears and Bulls back into the competition for the first time since 2016. The side has been out for the past two years after financial issues forced them out of the competition after playing from 1998 to 2016.

But Bundaberg Basketball committee member and organiser of the new bid, Mick Catlin, is confident the side can come back from the wilderness to play.

"We're about two out of 10 in terms of getting everything finalised. We're in the early stages,” he said.

"We're going through the process step by step for it to be back and back for a long time. We have a vision of what we want it to be.”

The first stage is getting the Bundaberg Regional Council on board to allow the Bears and Bulls to play games at the Multiplex if the side comes back to the QBL. Councillors were told about the proposal at yesterday's Bundaberg Regional Council briefing meeting.

The meeting heard the Bears and Bulls were keen to play home matches, which is eight in a season, at the Multiplex. It has recommended supporting Bundaberg Basketball by covering the costs of four games for the season.

Bundaberg Basketball told the NewsMail it would be prepared to fund the other four to have all games held there. The matter will be voted on at Tuesday's council meeting.

Catlin said with the venue almost finalised the next process was to finalise the budget needed to come back. He wouldn't reveal the exact numbers needed to return but admitted Bundaberg Basketball could not do it on their own.

"We need financial backing, a major sponsor,” he said.

"We need help from a lot of the community.

"If we need to get small sponsorships from businesses we don't mind as well to get enough to play.”

The association already has one business on board with Bundaberg Broadcasters signed up.

The radio station will provide live radio coverage of all games if the sides are entered into the QBL.

Catlin said the move had the support from Basketball Queensland as well.

There are 15 sides in the QBL at the moment with Bundaberg to potentially be the 16th if it happens next year.

"Basketball Queensland CEO Graham Burns said for us to enter we need to have a business plan and financial backing, which we are in the process of doing,” Catlin said.

"Once that happens he will come up to make sure we have everything in place.”

The NewsMail contacted Burns for comment but he was unavailable before deadline.

To help you can contact Bundaberg Basketball on 41522778 or through their Facebook page.