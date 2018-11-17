Menu
Students from Kedron State High school arrive at school in an Australian Light Armoured Vehicles. Picture: Peter Collins
The most epic formal arrival ever?

by Sophie Chirgwin
17th Nov 2018 4:35 AM
FORGET limousines on school formal night, this group of teens were picked up in two armoured personnel carriers on their big night.

Peter Collins was shocked when two Australian Light Armoured Vehicles (ASLAV) picked up his son and two other couples for their school formal night.

The amazing entrance was witnessed by every year 12 student at Kedron State High School this afternoon when formal-goers were at the school waiting to be taken into the city for the night to begin.

"My head is still spinning, it's something you don't see everyday," Mr Collins said

"Two ASLAVs pulling up in front of 260 year 12 students and a number of parents all waiting breathlessly for the next fancy car to arrive."

The students had been taking photos at the high school as part of a pre-formal celebration when the ASLAVs arrived, blindsiding the student's parents.

"I had no idea, he just said he didn't need a lift into the city because there was a tank coming, and I thought he meant a Hummer or something, and then blow me dead these two ASLAV's turned up," he said.

"They got in the thing and toodled off down the street, and then down on Lutwchye Rd into the city.

"My jaw is still dropping, I cannot understand any part of it, it is so surreal and it is so amazing and they are the luckiest kids ever."

Mr Collins' son won't spill the beans on how the students managed to organise such elite transportation, but did tell his dad he is having the time of his life.

