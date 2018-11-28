House breaks suburban record

With views across Kedron parklands, 29 Benelong St, has fetched a record suburban house price this month.

With views across Kedron parklands, 29 Benelong St, has fetched a record suburban house price this month.

KEDRON has set a new house price record with the sale of 29 Benelong St for $1,714,200.

A fireplace with a view to landscaped gardens and the mineral inground pool.

The deal was struck at 8.50pm on a Saturday night after an 11 day sales campaign that saw 50 inspections over two open houses.

The kitchen has SMEG appliances and a butler’s pantry.

The record had been held for 12 months by 59 Thirteenth Avenue at $1.65 million.

The previous record holder was this brand new house at 59 Thirteenth Ave, Kedron which sold for $1.65m in November, 2017.

LJ Hooker Stafford agent Dean Hamilton said two offers were received on the house, from families in Albany Creek and Clayfield.

The master bedroom in Kedron’s top selling house.

The winning offer came from the Clayfield family with teenage children who were downsizing after 18 years in Clayfield.

The sellers, Melissa and Wade Woodcroft, bought the 604sq m property in 2016 for $670,000 and knocked the existing house down to build a new five-bedroom house.

The original house at 29 Benelong St that was knocked down to build new.

"Because we had two offers we knew it would have to be a faster decision," Mrs Woodcroft said.

"When Dean came around on Saturday night, we had to make a decision on whether we were going to sell it.''

"Having that suburb record made it a little bit easier but we are going to miss living directly across from the park and the neighbours, there's lots of families here.''