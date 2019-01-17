Menu
Sore loser Yulia Putintseva is no stranger to controversy.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Biggest brat in tennis? Disgraceful final act

17th Jan 2019 11:05 AM
YULIA Putintseva makes Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios look like rookies when it comes to irking the general public.

No stranger to controversy, the Kazakh player is fast becoming the biggest loser of the 2019 Australian Open, making headlines for all the wrong reasons yet again, this time for a shocking act directed at the crowd on Wednesday.

After losing her second round clash with Belinda Bencic 7-5 4-6 6-2, Putintseva produced the lamest of efforts when it came to shaking hands with her opponent and the chair umpire.

But it was what happened as she left the court and made her way to the locker room that really shocked.

Shaking her hand, seemingly disappointed with the crowd (which was full of children), she delivered a middle-finger salute as she disappeared.

Earlier this week, Putintseva was caught up in another handshake controversy in her opening round win over Barbora Strycova.

Yulia Putintseva raises her middle finger to the crowd as she departs.
Afterwards, the defeated Strucova said: "I like to squeeze hand normal, but she squeezed me, like, hardcore! These bones - oww! Oww!

"I was like, 'Why'd you do that?' She said, 'You squeezed my hand.' I said, 'I squeezed your hand normal! Just let it be.'

"I didn't really care. It's nothing big. Just, why?"

australian open belinda bencic bernard tomic nick kyrgios yulia putintseva
News Corp Australia

