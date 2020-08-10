Kayakers ‘safe and well’ after distress call

Water police have been advised of the situation.

UPDATE: Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said all three people who were reportedly in distress offshore at Woodgate had been rescued, “safe and well”.

She said a person on a jet ski went out to help them back to shore.

Earlier: Three people in kayaks are reportedly in distress in waters off Woodgate.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the kayakers were reported to be about 150m offshore and the “kayaks keep tipping over”.

At 3.10pm it was believed someone on a jet ski was going out to help the stricken paddlers.

The spokeswoman said a family member approached someone who called Triple 0.

This is a developing story, more to come.