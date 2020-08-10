Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Water police have been advised of the situation.
Water police have been advised of the situation.
News

Kayakers ‘safe and well’ after distress call

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
10th Aug 2020 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said all three people who were reportedly in distress offshore at Woodgate had been rescued, “safe and well”.

She said a person on a jet ski went out to help them back to shore.

Earlier: Three people in kayaks are reportedly in distress in waters off Woodgate.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the kayakers were reported to be about 150m offshore and the “kayaks keep tipping over”.

At 3.10pm it was believed someone on a jet ski was going out to help the stricken paddlers.

Water police have been advised of the situation.

The spokeswoman said a family member approached someone who called Triple 0.

This is a developing story, more to come.

police qps water police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The plan to save our crops as backpacker numbers drop

        Premium Content The plan to save our crops as backpacker numbers drop

        News PRIOR to Covid-19, there were about 160,000 seasonal workers and working holiday makers in Australia. That number has now halved to 80,000.

        ‘Life changing’: Truck driver suffers burns to 70% of body

        Premium Content ‘Life changing’: Truck driver suffers burns to 70% of body

        News The three truck crash occurred on The Bruce Highway about 37km south of Miriam...

        Calls to remove tracking collar from pregnant dingo

        Premium Content Calls to remove tracking collar from pregnant dingo

        News Two dingoes on Fraser Island are wearing the collars

        Man busted downing six VBs before giving mate a lift

        Premium Content Man busted downing six VBs before giving mate a lift

        Crime An interpreter had to explain to the fruit picker the serious charge he was facing...