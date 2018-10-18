Menu
RESCUE MISSION: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter winched kayaker from the ocean yesterday afternoon.
Kayaker winched to safety off Fraser Island

18th Oct 2018 8:18 AM

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been winched to safety after the kayak he was in filled with water and capsized off the coast of Fraser Island.　　

He was wearing a life jacket and had managed to call 000 using a mobile phone he was carrying inside a waterproof case.　

He was in the water for approximately two hours and had drifted around one kilometre from the shore when the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter winched him from the ocean yesterday afternoon.

The aeromedical crew landed back on the island where the man was then assessed by paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS).　

He did lose his kayak but has since returned to his campsite.

