Baggaley to fight fresh drug charges

Nathan Baggaley pictured following the Athens Olympic Games in 2004. Jacklyn Wagner

UPDATE: FORMER Olympian Nathan Baggaley will remain behind bars, for the time being at least, after declining to apply for bail at Lismore Local Court today.

At a mention of the new case against Baggaley, which follows a raid by Australian Federal Police and officers from the Tweed-Byron Local Area Command at Tweed Heads, the former kayaker from Suffolk Park indicated he intended to fight the charges against him.

Among the serious charges faced by Baggaley, 37, are conspiracy to import chemical precursors, conspiracy to manufacture and produce a prohibited drug and supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

Baggaley was ordered to appear at the court again for mention on December 17.

5am: DISGRACED Byron Bay-born Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley has been arrested in a major amphetamine bust in Tweed Heads and faces Lismore Court today.

The former Olympic silver medallist and Australian Athlete of the Year was arrested on Friday night as part of a large-scale drugs inquiry by Australian Federal Police and NSW Police.

Mr Baggaley, 37, was one of three men nabbed in the drug lab sting and now faces seven charges including conspiracy to import chemical precursors, conspiracy to manufacture and produce a prohibited drug and supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

Another man, aged 52, was also remanded in custody with both men to face Lismore Local Court today.

A third man, aged 32, was also arrested in Forster as part of the operation.

Just two months ago, Mr Baggaley had stated in an interview to mark International Overdose Awareness Day that he had become a drug addict but was now "clean" and training daily.

"I've made some poor choices and paid the price. I'm just happy to come home and try to get on with my life," he said at the time.

"I have to try to win people's trust back. I know it will be a slow process and I know I will cop a lot of flak.

"People who criticised me, I have to accept that.

"I have betrayed people, I have let people down."