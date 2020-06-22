Menu
Kayaker found drifting out to sea

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Jun 2020 11:00 AM
A fisherman had a terrifying experience at Brooms Head on Sunday when his kayak overturned near the rocks.

A fisherman was lucky to come away with only a few minor scratches after his kayak overturned off the coast at Brooms Head.

It's understood on Sunday afternoon, the man was fishing off the rocks when he lost control of his kayak and fell into the water.

An active distress beacon was activated, and, at around 2.30pm a member of the public raised the alarm with emergency services while surfers already in the water attempted to assist the man.

"The male had been in the water since 1pm, and he was slowly drifting out to sea as the tide was going out," Coffs/Clarence Police Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said.

"He was located 500 metres northeast off the coast of Brooms Head."

Insp. Reid said the kayaker was successfully rescued from the water a short time later.

"He was out of the water by 3pm and treated at the scene by ambulance NSW for minor cuts," she said.

brooms head clarence police district distress beacon kayaker marine rescue rock fishing
Grafton Daily Examiner

