Kaufusi wants job, but with conditions

REP FOCUS: Antonio Kaufusi (third left) has put his hat in the ring again to be the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade coach at next year's 47th Battalion. Mike Knott BUN270518LEAGUE8

LEAGUE: Former NRL star Antonio Kaufusi says he will apply once again to be the coach of the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade representative side.

But only if the BRL board buys in to what he wants from the team next year.

The NewsMail can reveal Kaufusi will apply again for the job after guiding the team to fourth at this year's 47th Battalion in Toowoomba.

The side lost to Sunshine Coast in the semis before losing to Rockhampton in the battle for third.

"I'll definitely be back,” he said.

"But I need to talk to Mike (Ireland) and I need him on board with what I want.

"Hopefully we can meet in the middle on it.”

Kaufusi wouldn't specify all points he wanted but said the focus was on getting pride back into the jersey.

This includes getting the best players to play for the Bundy Bears at the event.

The former Queensland Maroons player and Tonga player said he agreed with Ireland's call to ban players for up four games if they couldn't play if they weren't injured.

That recommendation will be voted at the meeting coming up on December 2 on Childers.

"I don't think it is a bad idea,” he said.

"We've always been a strong side and for us it is making sure we are competitive.”

But Kaufusi said the responsibility also fell on him with naming a squad, which was too small when it was first announced.

He said things would change if he got a second crack.

"I'll pick a big squad of around 40 at the start of the season,” he said.

"Then over the first few rounds of the season we'd whittle it down to 20 based on form and those that trained.”

The decision on the coaches for A-grade, women and under-20 is likely to be made over the next month after the next BRL meeting.