Kaufusi stars for Storm in big win

BUNDABERG'S Felise Kaufusi could be wearing maroon next week after helping the Melbourne Storm defeat Cronulla in the NRL grand final replay last night.

In one of his best performances of the season, the 25-year-old scored two tries, including the match winner in the 73rd minute, to help the Storm to the 18-13 win.

Kaufusi also made 33 tackles and gained 58m in the victory.

The performance from the former Past Brothers junior came at the right time for Queensland selectors.

They're looking for forwards for game two against New South Wales and Kaufusi's effort could him make the cut when the squad is selected on Monday.