Kaufusi selected for the Kangaroos

Felise Kaufusi of the Storm celebrates after scoring a try during the NRL grand final between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, October 1, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Felise Kaufusi of the Storm celebrates after scoring a try during the NRL grand final between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Sunday, October 1, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAN HIMBRECHTS

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi has been rewarded for his outstanding NRL season with selection into the Australian Kangaroos squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The 25-year-old has been named by Bundaberg and Australian coach Mal Meninga for the tournament which starts later this month.

The Storm second rower is part of a 24-man squad, which features six other Melbourne players from the premiership winning outfit.

Kaufusi becomes the first Bundaberg player to be selected for Australia since his brother Antonio played against New Zealand in 2006.

His selection means he won't be selected for Tonga. He played two matches for the Pacific island nation last year and this year.

SQUAD: Darius Boyd, Will Chambers, Boyd Cordner (vc), Cooper Cronk, Josh Dugan, Andrew Fifita, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Matt Gillett, Wade Graham, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Felise Kaufusi, David Klemmer, Josh McGuire, James Maloney, Jordan McLean, Michael Morgan, Cameron Munster, Billy Slater, Cameron Smith (c), Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Aaron Woods.

More to come.