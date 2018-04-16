Kaufusi scores in Melbourne win

ON THE BOARD: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi scored his first try for the Melbourne Storm since last year's grand final.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi is officially on the board in this season's NRL.

The Melbourne Storm forward scored his first try of the season in his side's 40-14 smashing of Newcastle on Friday night at AAMI Park.

Kaufusi scored in the 69th minute and was one of five try scorers on the night.

It was also a return to form for the 25-year-old after making his return to the team the previous week after a hamstring injury.

Kaufusi played a full 80 minutes and gained 72 metres in runs while making 30 tackles.

Meanwhile, fellow Bundy Storm player Patrick Kaufusi missed out despite being named as a reserve.

The win moved the Storm inside the top eight after losing their past two matches.

The side will now play the Brisbane Broncos next week on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium.