WE'RE BACK: The Waves' Trent Seeds embraces coach Antonio Kaufusi and president Ash Simpson after winning the grand final. All three will be back next year.
WE'RE BACK: The Waves' Trent Seeds embraces coach Antonio Kaufusi and president Ash Simpson after winning the grand final. All three will be back next year.
Sport

Kaufusi run continues at The Waves

Shane Jones
by
4th Oct 2018 10:14 AM
LEAGUE: The Waves might be the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade premiers but there is unfinished business for the club.

Tigers A-grade coach Antonio Kaufusi will remain at the club for another two years with assistant coach and The Waves president Ash Simpson joining him.

Kaufusi said it was all about keeping the momentum going at the club.

"The plans we put in place, we want to keep on rolling with it,” he said.

"We want to work more with juniors so for us we need to remain involved and bridge the gap.

"It's all about trying to build club environment and head in the right direction.”

The Waves might have won seniors titles this year but in juniors they didn't win any with the under-18s finishing last in the competition.

The focus is on improving that.

"We want to help in any way we can,” he said.

"There's a few things we want to do.”

Kaufusi revealed this included providing senior players to mentor junior teams for next year as well as offer his services more to junior coaches.

The former NRL player also said plans were well in place for next year to go back-to-back in the A-grade competition.

"I think we've got 90 percent of the boys back, which is a massive boost,” he said.

"Most of the guys that are here want to defend the title and go back-to-back.”

This includes Tyrell Howard and Trent Seeds with former Hervey Bay Seagulls Clinton Horne, Billy-James Stefaniuk and Chris Ford returning.

Tukerekere Hikaka is one of the players not playing next year.

"He broke his leg in the grand final and will be out for a while,” Kaufusi said.

"He wants to retire but we hope we can keep him in a role for next year.”

The club will now prepare to host its annual general meeting on October 28 with training expected to begin in summer.

