Kaufusi returns in Storm loses

BUNDABERG'S Felise Kaufusi made a successful return from injury for the Melbourne Storm this weekend - but that was the only highlight for the team.

The side lost to the Wests Tigers 11-10 in New Zealand yesterday.

It was the Storm's second loss to Wests this season.

A field goal to Tiger Benji Marshall in the 73rd minute handed the Storm its third loss for the season after the side led by six points in the second half.

Kaufusi, who wore number 21, was a late inclusion into the side after being named as a reserve for the clash on Tuesday.

He passed all required tests late in the week and was included in the squad right before the clash.

Kaufusi played a full 80 minutes and made 35 tackles and gained 52m in the defeat.

Melbourne takes on the Newcastle Knights this Friday night at AAMI Park.