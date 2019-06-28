Kaufusi raises bat in the NRL

TON OF FUN: Powerhouse Felise Kaufusi was due to play his 100th match for the Melbourne Storm last night against the Sydney Roosters in Adelaide.

LEAGUE: Tonight is a special one for Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi.

The 27-year-old Melbourne Storm forward will play his 100th NRL game and 100th for the club against the Sydney Roosters in Adelaide.

Kaufusi becomes the 33rd Storm player to reach the milestone and the first in his family to do it at the club.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said it was a deserved honour for the Queensland Origin player.

"Fuze came to us in 2013 and he was basically a ruck [middle] player,” Bellamy told Fairfax.

"After about two years we put him in that edge role and it's proven to be really good for us and really good for him.

"Fuze has some good things in his game, he's quite powerful and smart about the game.

"His athlete ability, he's big, mobile and quite smart with his running lines.”

"He's done a great job for us.”

To celebrate the milestone, here are five of his games, in no particular order, where he has impressed the most in the NRL.

1. v West Tigers, round 16, 2016.

It was the first time in his career that he scored more than one try in a game as Kaufusi and the Storm pounced on the hapless Tigers .

2. v Brisbane Broncos, round 1, 2019

Started the season with one of his best running games as he gained 160m.

It sent out a message to the rest of the Maroons forwards that his Origin spot would be hard to grab.

3. v Cronulla Sharks, round 14, 2017

After missing the 2016 grand final loss to Cronulla, Kaufusi made sure in the second clash with the Sharks of 2017 sent out a message that he should have been picked for the decider. He scored two tries to help the Storm win.

4. v North Queensland Cowboys, grand final, 2017

When you win your first premiership, it is always sweet, but to deliver on the day and play your part is even better. Kaufusi did that by scoring in the decider and having the third most tackles in the contest for the Storm.

5. v South Sydney, qualifying final, 2018

Not many take on Sam Burgess and win to tell the story. Kaufusi did that in last year's qualifying final to helped the side progress to another grand final.

He belted Burgess with a hit that forced him to lose the ball and prompted the South Sydney forward to start a scuffle with him.