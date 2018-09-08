Kaufusi puts focus on team rather than milestone win

LEAGUE: "I haven't really thought about it to tell you.”

Bundaberg and former NRL player Antonio Kaufusi can't recall the last time he's won a rugby league grand final.

The former Melbourne Storm, North Queensland Cowboy, Newcastle Knight and Canterbury Bulldog has achieved almost everything in the game.

He is a State of Origin player, a Tongan capped player and has played at the highest level.

But one thing he didn't get was a grand final win.

He fell short twice at NRL level in 2006 and 2008, losing to Brisbane and Manly for the Storm.

"I don't think I have won one in seniors,” he said.

"I think the last one was with Brothers in under-16.”

Kaufusi has the chance to make amends for that with The Waves tomorrow.

He will play at prop after playing eight games this season including last week's extra time win against Isis.

"I played too long last weekend, was not fit enough for it,” he said.

"But it's only one more game to go, so I'll be right.”

Kaufusi insisted the day wasn't about him and his quest for a title.

"It's never been about me,” he said.

"It's been about The Waves and getting success to the team.”

Kaufusi didn't reveal if Saturday would be his last game.

