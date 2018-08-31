Kaufusi named in Intrust Super Cup team of year

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Patrick Kaufusi has celebrated an upcoming milestone in the best possible way.

The 24-year-old was selected in the Intrust Super Cup team of the year that was announced on Wednesday at the Queensland Rugby League awards night.

Sporting a funky new hairstyle to boot, Kaufusi was recognised as the best second rower in the game after playing for Easts Tigers this season.

He played 16 games for the club and averaged 106 running metres per game, 26 tackles per game and almost 10 hit ups per game.

The Melbourne Storm contracted player won the award ahead of Townsville's Jake Marketo, Papua New Guinea's Nixon Putt and Redcliffe's Toby Rudolf.

Kaufusi's achievement could be what he needs to remain at the Storm with his contract set to run out at the end of the season.

The 24-game NRL player has made two appearances for the Storm but won't be in action this week for the club.

Instead, he will help Easts as they aim to win their first premiership in the Intrust Super Cup.

The four-time runners-up will face Northern Pride in an elimination semi-final with the winner to face Townsville or Ipswich the following week.

The game will be a memorable one for Kaufusi.

He has been named in the second row,, which will be his 50th in the competition.

The first 33 games for him came from his opponents this weekend, the Pride, with the last 16 coming from Easts.

Kaufusi will be hoping to eliminate his old club to progress with his new club.

The second-rower will be in action at 3pm tomorrow at the team travels north to play at Stan Williams Park.