Kaufusi may be out if Smith stays

LEAGUE: The future of Bundaberg's Patrick Kaufusi at the Melbourne Storm might be under threat if Cameron Smith stays at the club.

Kaufusi has apparently been told by the club to look for another team so they can keep Smith at the club and under the salary cap.

The skipper is yet to re-sign for 2019 with the club trying to negotiate a new deal with him.

But the sticking point so far is the money that will be offered to the former Australian test player and Queensland Maroons star.

Fairfax rugby league reporter Adrian Proszenko said Melbourne was desperate to keep Smith but might have to face the loss of players, including Kaufusi, to keep him there.

"This is an interesting one, he's 35-years-old, he'll be 36 next year and he's chasing a seven-figure contract,” Proszenko told SEN radio.

"My mail is that big Sam Kasiano, one of their forwards, and a couple of their other teammates - Patrick Kaufusi and Cheyse Blair - have been told they can find new clubs if they can, because they basically want to fit Cam Smith in.”

Kaufusi is about to start the final year of his two-year deal he signed at the end of the 2017 season after playing for the North Queensland Cowboys.

The forward, who plays at prop and in the second row, made two appearances for the Storm last year and has played 24 overall.

He played most of this season with Easts Tigers in the Intrust Super Cup, being named in the team of the year for the competition as the side made the grand final.

A decision on his future at the club is expected soon with Smith's signing to be finalised one way or another over the next month before he starts training.

Shane Jones & AAP