Kaufusi joins Hess in Maroon squad

BUNDABERG rugby league sensation Felise Kaufusi has been selected as 18th man for the Queensland side ahead of next Wednesday's State of Origin decider.

Kaufusi will join Game II debutant, and proud Bundy product, Coen Hess in the Maroons camp to help secure another Origin trophy for the mighty Queenslanders.

It's the second time Kaufusi has been selected as 18th man for the final State of Origin game of a series after receiving the honour last year.

Kaufusi joins the camp as Bundaberg hosts the Vic Jensen Cup - a tournament Kaufusi made his auspicious rep debut in for Wide Bay many years ago.

The talented Melbourne Storm second-rower has had a barnstorming season for the Craig Bellamy coached team.

Barring injury to any of the Maroon forwards, Kaufusi will unlikely play a role in the decider but surrounding himself with the Maroons players will only benefit his game.

The former Past Brothers junior showcased his talents in one his best performances of the year last month in the grand final replay against premiers Cronulla.

The 25-year-old scored two tries, including the match winner in the 73rd minute, to help the Storm to the 18-13 win.

Kaufusi has so far this year notched up 1145m, scored seven tries, made 13 offloads and completed 548 tackles, proving himself to be an irresistible choice for Queensland selectors.

Meanwhile Hess impressed in his Origin debut a few weeks ago when he was unleashed on the Blues late in the game.

He only got 19 minutes of action but made each moment count.

The North Queensland Cowboy seemed undaunted by the occasion as he made 14 tackles, took 16m, and provided valuable defence during Queensland's late resurgence.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters confirmed the Queensland starting line-up for Game III yesterday morning ahead of the team's first field session at Camp Maroon at the Gold Coast.

Cameron Munster will play his first Origin match at five-eighth, getting the nod ahead of Michael Morgan because of his club combination with halfback Cooper Cronk and playmakers Cameron Smith and Billy Slater.

The hard-running Kaufusi will join the squad after Melbourne's clash with Parramatta tomorrow night.