Kaufusi is ready for game

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi admits what he learnt on his debut will put him in good stead for tomorrow.

Kaufusi will make his second appearance for the Maroons as they try to avoid a series loss against New South Wales in Sydney.

And the 26-year-old said he wanted to make up for what happened in game one on his debut.

"I wasn't happy with my performance, but just being at that level of Origin, is a step above, and I'll be better for it,” he revealed to NRL.com.

"Defensively, I missed a lot of tackles and it proved pretty crucial and they scored a couple of tries off the back of that.

"I think I'll be better for it come game two.”

Kaufusi has experienced it all in the past 12 months with an NRL premiership with the Melbourne Storm and a World Cup win with Australia.

But according to the second rower, nothing compared to the State of Origin arena.

"It was all pretty exciting,” he said.

"I really did enjoy myself but it was one of the toughest games I've played in rugby league.”

Kaufusi will become the first player from his family to play more than twice for Queensland after his brother Antonio played once for the side in 2007.

He will be hoping to follow in his brother's footsteps and record a win for the Maroons.

The game starts at 8pm at ANZ Stadium.