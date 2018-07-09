Kaufusi is good to go for the final Origin game

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 05: Felise Kaufusi runs through a training drill during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session at Sanctuary Cove on July 5, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

THERE will be nothing stopping Felise Kaufusi from playing at Suncorp Stadium in his first Origin at home.

Kaufusi was in doubt for next Wednesday's match against NSW with an ankle injury that ruled him out of Melbourne's clash against Sydney at Adelaide in the NRL in round 16.

But he's revealed to the NewsMail he will be fine.

"It's coming along well,” he said.

"I was actually pretty close to playing (last Friday) but the Melbourne staff decided it would be best not to.

"I gave it a couple more days and it is good.

"I'll definitely be playing.”

Kaufusi said it was sad not to come back to Wide Bay last week for the Maroons day in Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

"It's an area I grew up in, so it was disappointing not to come back,” he said.

"But I had to do what's right.”

That will be leading the Maroons to a win and avoiding a first series sweep by New South Wales since 2000.

The side is also wanting to send Maroons great Billy Slater out with a win.

It's also the first time Kaufusi will get to wear the state's colours at home after playing two matches away.

"I can't wait, I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to the Maroons fans cheering us on and the crowd being 100 per cent on our side rather than 50/50 in the past two matches.”

Kaufusi is also looking to build on his second game.

He said after being disappointed in his debut, the second game in Sydney was better.

"It was a lot better,” he said.

"I didn't miss as many tackles but it was just disappointing we didn't get the win and fell short.”

He also doesn't consider himself as a potential leader, despite being one of only two other forwards to keep his position in all three games.

"I don't see myself as that,” Kaufusi said.

"My role is to be a quality forward and provide the best to the team, which I hope I do.”

Kaufusi is expected to be watched at the game by his family and friends and plenty of other Bundaberg residents.

He's been amazed by the support.

"It's been really great, a lot of friends and family have got in touch with me,” he said.

"It's also been great with the support from the community.”

Kaufusi is fully focused on beating NSW on Wednesday but he is also keeping an eye on his club side.

He believes the team has what it takes to win back-to-back titles later this year.

"It's pretty tough to tell as there are a lot of quality sides in the competition and you don't know who is going to go well in the finals,” he said.

"I'm pretty confident we have the team to win and we'll be trying our best to do it.”

Kaufusi and the Maroons will play against NSW at 8pm on Wednesday.

Pick up the NewsMail on Wednesday for our eight-page guide to the final match of this year's Origin series.