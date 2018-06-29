Menu
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 24: Felise Kaufusi of the Maroons is tackled during game two of the State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on June 24, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Kaufusi in doubt for third Origin

29th Jun 2018 2:02 PM
LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi faces a challenge to be fit for Queensland for the final State of Origin game next month.

The Melbourne Storm and Maroons second rower missed last night's clash against Sydney after suffering an ankle injury during the week.

The Storm told the Queensland Rugby League website he should be right for July 11 and is expected to be named in the squad for Queensland when it is announced on Sunday.

Kaufusi will then have to prove his fitness in camp, before the Maroons play New South Wales at Suncorp Stadium.

Meanwhile, fellow Bundy enforcer Coen Hess will have one last chance to impress Maroons coach Kevin Walters before the team is named.

He plays tomorrow for North Queensland against South Sydney in Cairns with the game starting at 4pm.

