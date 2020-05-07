Kaufusi extends his stay at the Storm

Felise Kaufusi passes the ball during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Albury Sports Ground in Albury, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour) NO ARCHIVING

LEAGUE: Bundaberg’s Felise Kaufusi is prepared to go to extraordinary steps to play for the club he loves.

And he’s committed to the cause.

Kaufusi yesterday committed to the Melbourne Storm until the end of the 2021 season.

He and the club took up an extension after Kaufusi resigned for the club in 2018, which took him until the end of the season.

The club made the announcement yesterday on its site.

“The 27-year-old is an integral part of the Melbourne Storm NRL side and has been a constant in the top 17 since his debut in 2014,” a statement from the club said.

“Among the best second rowers in the competition, Kaufusi has also represented Tonga and Australia in a number of test matches.

“Off the field, Felise exemplifies Melbourne Storm’s club values and the club is delighted to have him on board until at least the end of the 2021 season.”

The announcement comes after the length Kaufusi went to come back to camp with the team in Albury this week.

The team is training in the city on the New South Wales/Victoria as it prepares to resume in the NRL competition, like everyone else, on May 28.

But Kaufusi had to travel thousands of kilometres to get there.

Kaufusi has been based in Bundaberg with his wife and two children and his other family members while we all deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The family travelled more than 1800km to get there before the borders were closed by the Queensland Government last month.

Now Kaufusi has had to do the return trip, 1800km, back to Melbourne earlier this week to join up with the squad.

He’s then travelled another 300km to get to Albury to help prepare with the squad for the return to football later this month.

And he wasn’t alone in the travelling.

Fellow Storm player Christian Welch flew from Queensland to Victoria with Brandon Smith returning to Melbourne from New Zealand like the New Zealand Warriors did with travelling to Tamworth to play.

Kaufusi is now training with the team but that wasn’t without controversy after the Albury council didn’t allow the team to train at one of their grounds.

The team is now training at one of the AFL clubs headquarters in the city, the Albury Tigers.