Kaufusi could be off to England

IN THE HEADLINES: Bundaberg's Patrick Kaufusi warms up with the Melbourne Storm before making his debut with the club last year against the Sydney Roosters at Adelaide Oval.

IN THE HEADLINES: Bundaberg's Patrick Kaufusi warms up with the Melbourne Storm before making his debut with the club last year against the Sydney Roosters at Adelaide Oval. DAVID MARIUZ

LEAGUE: The Melbourne Storm insists Bundaberg's Patrick Kaufusi is staying at the side for the upcoming NRL season to play with brother Felise.

But the rumours of him leaving remain.

Kaufusi's name has again been put in the headlines with Channel Nine's Wide World of Sport website reporting that the Storm may have to get rid of him to comply with the salary cap.

The 24-year-old was one of three players mentioned by the story that have apparently been offered to English Super League clubs ahead of their season starting.

Nothing has been confirmed or done yet.

The Storm denied that is happening with the club telling foxsports.com.au the report is not true and the salary cap position of the club is fine.

The club added that the squad list could change by the start of the NRL season but only one change might be happening.

Melbourne did not reveal who that player could be.

Kaufusi leaving the Storm has been one of the main stories this off-season with his name listed last year after the club struggled to negotiate a deal early to keep Cameron Smith at the club.

It was reported that Kaufusi would need to leave to fit Smith into the salary cap to agree to his financial demands.

In the end that wasn't required as Smith signed a two-year-deal last month.

Whether the latest report is coinciding with that remains to be seen. The Storm start their season this weekend with a trial against the New Zealand Warriors in Geelong.

Read briefs (left) to find out if the Kaufusi boys were picked.