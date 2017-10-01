Kaufusi and Hess head to head in NRL battle

THE Battle of Bundaberg is about to commence between Melbourne Storm's Felise Kaufusi and North Queensland's Coen Hess for this year's NRL premiership.
The duo will play in their first grand final with Bundaberg having two players in the decider for the first time in 23 years.
So how do both players stack up against each other?
Here are the statistics for both players ahead of the clash, which starts at 6.30pm Queensland time at ANZ Stadium.
Name: Felise Kaufusi
Age: 25
Height: 189cm
Weight: 109kg
Games: 64 (26 this year)
Finals games: 2 (1st grand final)
Junior Bundaberg club: Past Brothers
Other clubs: North Queensland Cowboys NYC, Northern Pride, Melbourne Storm
Minutes this season: 2012 (77 minutes per game)
Metres this season: 2347m (90m per game)
Tries this season: 4 tries (0.15 per game)
Assists this season: 4
Offloads this season: 22
Tackles this season: 860 (33 per game)
Name: Coen Hess
Age: 21
Height: 190cm
Weight: 111kg
Games: 35 (26 this year)
Finals games: 6 (1st grand final)
Junior Bundaberg club: Across The Waves
Other clubs: Mount Isa Black Stars, Mackay Cutters, North Queensland Cowboys
Minutes this season: 1454 (56 minutes per game)
Metres this season: 2836m (109m per game)
Tries this season: 13 tries (0.5 per game)
Assists this season: 0
Offloads this season: 17
Tackles this season: 607 (23 per game)