Kaufusi and Hess head to head in NRL battle

Coen Hess of the Cowboys is tackled by Felise Kaufusi of the Storm earlier this season. Ian Hitchcock

THE Battle of Bundaberg is about to commence between Melbourne Storm's Felise Kaufusi and North Queensland's Coen Hess for this year's NRL premiership.

The duo will play in their first grand final with Bundaberg having two players in the decider for the first time in 23 years.

So how do both players stack up against each other?

Here are the statistics for both players ahead of the clash, which starts at 6.30pm Queensland time at ANZ Stadium.

Felise Kaufusi of the Storm runs with the ball during the NRL qualifying final between the Melbourne Storm and the Parramatta Eels at AAMI park in Melbourne, Saturday September 9, 2017. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY JOE CASTRO

Name: Felise Kaufusi

Age: 25

Height: 189cm

Weight: 109kg

Games: 64 (26 this year)

Finals games: 2 (1st grand final)

Junior Bundaberg club: Past Brothers

Other clubs: North Queensland Cowboys NYC, Northern Pride, Melbourne Storm

Minutes this season: 2012 (77 minutes per game)

Metres this season: 2347m (90m per game)

Tries this season: 4 tries (0.15 per game)

Assists this season: 4

Offloads this season: 22

Tackles this season: 860 (33 per game)

Coen Hess of the Cowboys looks for a gap in the Storm's defence during the Round 22 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Friday, August 4, 2017. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY MICHAEL CHAMBERS

Name: Coen Hess

Age: 21

Height: 190cm

Weight: 111kg

Games: 35 (26 this year)

Finals games: 6 (1st grand final)

Junior Bundaberg club: Across The Waves

Other clubs: Mount Isa Black Stars, Mackay Cutters, North Queensland Cowboys

Minutes this season: 1454 (56 minutes per game)

Metres this season: 2836m (109m per game)

Tries this season: 13 tries (0.5 per game)

Assists this season: 0

Offloads this season: 17

Tackles this season: 607 (23 per game)