Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter and Drew Pavlou Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Kapernick
Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter and Drew Pavlou Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Kapernick
Education

Calls for JCU to outline Chinese partnerships

Caitlan Charles
by
24th Jul 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KATTER'S Australian Party leader Robbie Katter has called on James Cook University to assure the North it will remain free from Chinese Communist Party influence.

Mr Katter called on JCU Vice Chancellor Sandra Harding to reveal what arrangements of understandings had been reached in the past with the Chinese Communist Party to approve the university's collaboration with Chinese universities.

This follows Federal MP Bob Katter's support for University of Queensland student Drew Pavlou who was suspended following a series of anti-CCP stunts.

MORE NEWS>>>

• EXCLUSIVE: Townsville youth crime board member resigns over claims of mishandling

• Uni wins right to appeal Ridd unfair dismissal verdict

• Townsville Correctional Centre prisoners cause huge repair bill

The Kennedy MP has vowed to push for a full parliamentary inquiry into foreign influence at universities after Mr Pavlou was suspended.

James Cook University in May announced an agreement with Xi'an University of Technology to develop joint research projects in engineering and data science.

Mr Katter said JCU should be able to explain how the joint research projects would not be used by the CCP to advance its interest.

 

Sandra Harding, Vice Chancellor JCU. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Sandra Harding, Vice Chancellor JCU. Picture: Shae Beplate.

"It must also guarantee it will not discriminate against any students who object to the ruthless actions the party takes to maintain its control over the Chinese people," he said.

In May, JCU dismissed fears about possible foreign university influences when it announced it would team up with XUT to launch a new International Engineering College in China.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Katter said the Chinese Ministry of Education approved the collaboration under a program to foster collaboration between Chinese and international universities.

"I have to ask, as the average punter probably would, what benefit will actually be provided to students here in Townsville by the collaboration and what is the trade-off. All people really want to be assured is that it is Australian interests that are at the heart of these precious education and research organisations across the country."

Originally published as Katter: JCU must be free of influence from CCP

More Stories

china chinese community party communism james cook university robbie katter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New three storey motel proposed for region

        premium_icon New three storey motel proposed for region

        News The proposed development could include 40 rooms, covered and uncovered recreational areas including a podium level pool.

        All fun and games for childcare worker turned business owner

        premium_icon All fun and games for childcare worker turned business owner

        News She says her educational resources catered for the needs of all kids

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        premium_icon Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites