Katter: Cook MP Cynthia Lui ‘just wants to live in Cairns’
Katter: Cook MP Cynthia Lui 'just wants to live in Cairns'
Politics

Katter slams MP’s move from Cook

by Chris Calcino
12th Dec 2018 5:22 AM
KENNEDY MP Bob Katter has delivered a scathing rebuke to first-term Member for Cook Cynthia Lui after she announced she was moving her office out of the electorate.

Ms Lui (right) claimed the shift from Mareeba to Cairns would make her more accessible - an assertion roundly rejected by the Katter's Australian Party leader.

Mr Katter said Ms Lui should run for a seat in Cairns and Mareeba Shire Council Mayor Tom Gilmore, who had supported her decision, should try his luck in the next Cairns mayoral election.

"She just wants to live in Cairns," he said.

"I strongly suggest she runs for a Cairns seat next time, because there'd be no point in her running for the seat of Cook.

"The people cannot, will not and should not accept that an office be placed over an hour drive from the electorate.

"It would also be wonderful if Mayor Gilmore became Mayor of Cairns."

Mr Katter said an electorate office in Cairns was useless to the 20,000-plus people in the Mareeba district.

bob katter cairns cook cynthia lui politics queensland

