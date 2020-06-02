Menu
Bob Katter has called for indigenous communities to be reopened. Picture: Brian Cassey
Politics

Katter calls to unlock indigenous communities

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
2nd Jun 2020 9:22 AM
A North Queensland MP is calling for remote indigenous communities to be reopened, claiming keeping the regions "locked up" is "straight up discrimination".

The call comes as the State Government announced on Sunday that Queenslanders could travel to anywhere throughout the state in the latest update on eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Kennedy MP Bob Katter said it wasn't fair that communities such as Yarrabah, Doomadgee and Palm Island were still locked up while the rest of the state celebrated.

Mr Katter these residents could not do simple tasks like buy a pair of shoes, get their car registration renewed or get medical treatment.

"The easing of restrictions should have happened in North Queensland five weeks ago, we haven't had any cases of coronavirus in two months, an estimated 150 businesses will never recover and millions of dollars has been lost," he said.

"However, it's even more concerning that the First Australian communities are still locked-up when every other Queenslander can now travel the length and breadth of the state."

