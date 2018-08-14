Menu
Bundaberg basset hound breeder Katlynn Bradder and Barnsley relax before entering the showring at the 2018 Ekka in Brisbane.
Bundaberg basset hound breeder Katlynn Bradder and Barnsley relax before entering the showring at the 2018 Ekka in Brisbane. Sherele Moody
Katlynn and Barnsley on the scent of Ekka success

Sherele Moody
14th Aug 2018 5:35 AM
KATLYNN Bradder is on the scent of showring success at the Ekka with her droopy-faced mate Barnsley the Basset hound.

The 27-year-old Bundaberg woman is new to the dog breeding game but she scored two prizes while competing in the hound section on Saturday.

"This is my first time showing at the Ekka, but I have taken part in other shows," Katlynn said.

"I think showing my dogs is the best way to showcase the breed to the public."

Katlynn grew up around bassets and as soon as she was able to she bought a couple for herself.

"The first dog I wanted when I moved out of home was a basset so that's what I got - I've just fallen in love with them," the human resources manager said.

"It's not hard to get them ready for the show because they need minimal grooming.

"They are a very lovable dog but a basset gets what a basset wants." - NewsRegional

