Kath's 'really bad day' cop bingle

A FENDER bender with a police car was "just a really bad day" for Katherine Reed.

Her car was unregistered and uninsured - details not easily overlooked by bemused Maryborough police officers when she reversed into them.

Reed pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle at Maryborough on May 1, driving in reverse when not safe to do so, and driving a safe but otherwise defective vehicle (smashed windscreen).

Prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said police were on patrol at 5pm when officers saw a green Ford Falcon.

A check revealed its registration ran out on December 15 last year - nearly six months before.

Sgt Burgess said police turned on sirens and flashing lights and Reed pulled her Ford to the left side of the road but then pulled back on to the road.

The Ford stopped in the middle of the road before reversing back into the police car.

Reed told the officers she was simply tyring to reverse back into a rear angle park as told to do by her passenger, not realising the police car was there.

Sgt Burgess said the windscreen of the Ford was very damaged, which Reed attributed to someone throwing a brick while camping.

Reed told the court she rarely drove.

"It was a stupid thing to do. I regret it," she said.

"There was no damage. They kept on moving forward and I was reversing into park."

Reed told magistrate Belinda Merrin her friend Luke was in the car and told her to reverse.

"Luke is my carer. He's generally right when he says to do things," she said.

"It was just a really bad day your honour."

She was fined $1200.