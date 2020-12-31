Kath & Kim star barely recognisable

After remaining out of the public eye for many years, notoriously private Kath & Kim star Gina Riley has appeared in a rare photo.

Kath & Kim actress Gina Riley, who is best known for playing Kim Craig in the hilarious Australian sitcom, looks totally different now.

The notoriously private 59-year-old star popped up on social media over Christmas, pictured with her family on Instagram.

Posing alongside her husband, producer Rick McKenna, and daughter, actress Maggie McKenna, Riley displayed new peroxide blonde hair.

Gina posed alongside her husband, producer Rick McKenna, and their daughter, actress Maggie McKenna. Picture: Instagram

Maggie, 21, shared the photo on her social media.

"Oh haaii … Gina Riley is now rocking the grey/silver hair better than Trude," one fan commented on the photo after it was shared to a Kath & Kim fan page.

Riley surfaced on her daughter's Instagram back in 2018 as well, posing alongside her husband and a statue.

Riley and her husband in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Kath & Kim ran on the ABC and Channel 7 from 2002 to 2007, starring Jane Turner, Glenn Robbins, Magda Szubanski and Peter Rowsthorn.

The sitcom went on to make two spin-off movies, Da Kath & Kim Code (2005) and Kath and Kimderella (2012).

In 2018, Szubanski and Turner discussed the possibility of bringing the show back for a reboot. They admitted that it would definitely need a modern spin if it were to fit into current trends.

"Never say never," Szubanski told TV Week at the time.

Gina Riley has remained incredibly private after starring in Kath and Kim. Picture: Supplied

Turner, who co-created the series with Riley, added, "It would be very different now. There are always funny new trends and things Kath and Kim could put their spin on, which would be fun to do."

Kath & Kim is now available on Netflix.

