Kate’s uncle’s extraordinary Meghan diss

Kate Middleton's uncle has launched a foul-mouthed rant aimed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

UK millionaire Gary Goldsmith, who is the brother of the Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton, took to LinkedIn in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview where they called out structural racism in Britain.

In the since-deleted post, Mr Goldsmith refers to the pair as "muppets" who are "craving attention".

Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Kate Middleton, posted this on his LinkedIn page. It has since been deleted.

"With so much important stuff going on in the world sill (sic) these two muppets are craving attention! Please shut the F up and bring up their child and stop talking let alone demanding!!" he wrote.

"Harry you have lost our love and respect. Meghan you are a wrong'n. Now hush please we are kinda busy saving lives an (sic) economy."

Aussie breakfast show Sunrise's royal editor Rob Jobson, who said he knows Mr Goldsmith, said the businessman "doesn't care if it's going to upset Kate".

"Every now and then will blow his top," Jobson said. "He's quite happy to speak his mind and that's what he does."

Sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton were bridesmaids at Mr Goldsmith's wedding to his now ex-wife Miranda Foote in 1991.

Gary Goldsmith attended his niece Kate Middleton’s royal wedding to Prince William in 2011. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Mr Goldsmith attended William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, and was pictured as a guest at Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017 - where Meghan was a guest at the reception - so there's a fair chance he has met both the Sussexes in the past.

In November 2017, Mr Goldsmith was slapped with a $9000 fine after pleading guilty to assaulting his wife Julie-Ann outside their London home.

The pair had got into a row in a taxi after a night out at the exclusive Home private members' club in Marylebone.

